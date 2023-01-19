OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Senate Bill 5022, currently under consideration in the Washington Legislature proposes lowering the state's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%
According to a WTSC press release at a BAC of 0.05 percent, a driver has reduced coordination and ability to track moving objects, difficulty steering, and delayed response to emergency driving situations.
“During 2017 through 2021, 32 percent of fatal crashes in Washington involved alcohol positive drivers,” said WTSC Director Shelly Baldwin.
The state of Utah and more than 100 countries have set BAC limits at 0.05 percent or less and seen reductions in the number of DUI's according to WTSC's press release.
“The goal of this bill is not to increase the number of DUI arrests but to remind and encourage people to avoid driving after drinking and thereby save lives," said Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
