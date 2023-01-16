OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Senator Rebecca Saldaña has introduced a bill in the Washington state Senate to repeal jaywalking bans on city streets.
SB 5383 would repeal state law that makes it illegal to cross mid-block and create provisions that give pedestrians the right to cross where and when it is convenient and safe.
“We all want to be able to move about freely and safely,” Senator Saldaña said. “While jaywalking laws may appear well-intended, they don’t actually keep pedestrians safe and may instead put them at risk."
According to a Transportation Choices Coalition press release things like sidewalks, accessible crosswalks, and increasing the time people have to cross before a light changes are the best defense against pedestrian deaths.
Supporters of Saldaña's bill also believe racial bias plays a role in the state's current jaywalking laws and can affect who gets stopped, what happens, and how steep the punishments are according to today's press release.
"Our streets and right of ways need to have the safety of all users built into the infrastructure," said Senator Saldaña.
