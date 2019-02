YAKIMA, WA- With a 92-8 vote The Natural Resources Management Act was passed in the Senate.

The bill was co-authored by Washington Senator Maria Cantwell. Part of the bill's plan is to authorize phase three of the Yakima River Basin Integrated Water Resource Management Plan.

The plan will in turn better accommodate the water needs of the agricultural community and conservationists as well as people who live the in the Yakima River Basin Region. This plan will also assist in drought relief.