YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Fire Department are currently investigating a fire that caused $50,000 of damage on Sunday July 23.

According to YFD, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of West D Street in Yakima at 8:21 p.m. When Firefighters arrived it was found that several bins of apples and pallets were on fire.

The fire took 4 hours to fully extinguish and required an excavating contract to dig through the burning bins to gain access to the flames according to YFD.

According to YFD, the fire burned an estimated 500 bins causing an estimated $50,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported according to YFD.

According to YFD, the fire is considered to be intentionally set and is still under investigation.