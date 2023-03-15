Bindle Bottles have been voluntarily recalled by the company because of excess lead that could be found at the bottom of the bottle. Unpackaged food in the storage compartment could result in exposure.
The recall applies to all Bindle Bottles, including bottles in Puppy Packs.
Bindle says to stop using the dry storage compartment until you receive a repair kit to fix the issue. The bottle is still usable for water and storage of liquid.
Customers would need to register to have a repair kit sent to them for free.
