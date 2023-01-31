HERMISTON, Ore.-
The Hermiston public library hosted Bingo for Books on January 30. Winners of every round of play were awarded books as prizes.
Over 30 people attended Bingo for Books and the library hopes to make it a monthly event. Check with the Hermiston public library for future bingo nights.
The books given away as prizes are "weeded" from the library's collection, meaning they are out of regular circulation, but are still in good condition according to the library.
Bingo for Books is a family-friendly event and all ages are welcome. As many games as possible are played to give away the most books.
