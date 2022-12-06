WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the bipartisan Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach CVSO Act H.R. 461.
The bill authorized Federal funding for county Veteran Service Officers (CVSO), who are often the best resources to help Veterans and their families understand resources at their disposal, file benefit claims, and represent Veterans at hearings.
"Our bipartisan bill bridges the all-too-common gap between veterans in rural communities and the critical resources they've earned-many of which can change and save lives," said Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05), one of the sponsors of the bill.
According to today's press release, the CVSO Act will authorize $50 million annually for five years for competitive grants to expand the work of CVSO's or comparable entities.
The V.A. will award the grants to states to improve outreach to veterans.
Veterans who served in our nation's military understand that no man or woman should ever be left behind on the battlefield. It's our job as Americans to ensure the same rule applies when they come home," Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers said.
