WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
The first case of the rapidly-spreading bird flu has been detected in Walla Walla County after a red-tailed hawk at McNary National Wildlife Refuge tested positively, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
The highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been spreading across the country and state, killing many birds and poultry.
The public should take certain safety measures to limit their exposure, despite the low transmission risk from birds to people, just in case. Avoid contact with wild birds. Bird owners should review their protection and biosecurity measures.
If you find a wild bird sick or dead from HPAI, report it to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. If a domestic bird is sick or dead from HPAI, report it to the Washington State Department of Agriculture’s Avian Health Program, online or at 1-800-606-3056.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health wants to remind the public that poultry and poultry products (including eggs) are only safe to eat when handled properly.
These steps are recommended for safer food:
- Wash your hands before and after contacting raw poultry
- Clean and sanitize your cooking surfaces and equipment before and after contacting raw poultry
- Do not wash meat or eggs; this spreads germs throughout your kitchen, cooking it correctly will kill all germs
- Separate raw and cooked meat
- Cook poultry thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit
- Store poultry at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below
