YAKIMA, WA - Avian influenza or more commonly known as Bird flu has been reported at the Yakima Greenway.
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, bird flu was first reported this year in Yakima County on June 7, 2022.
If you are taking a walk at the park, here are some signs to look out for if you suspect a bird could be sick.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, if a bird looks like it doesn't have energy, the bird has trouble with its coordination when walking, it is coughing and sneezing or it continues to walk in a circle -
theses could all be signs to look out for.
The Yakima Greenway Executive Director is trying to spread awareness and warn people to please wipe their shoes and dogs' paws if they are taking a walk at the park.
"It would be very unfortunate for people to start losing their livelihood," said Kellie Connaughton the Executive Director of the Yakima Greenway. "A lot of people raise carrier pigeons in this community, a lot of people are falconers so it can be devastating. Even as much as the little songbirds that you see here in the park but in our neighborhoods, they can be dramatically impacted by this flu."
Bird flu is very rare in people but if someone does catch it, it can be deadly.
According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms to look out for are coughs, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headaches, and shortness of breath.
The Mayo Clinic recommends seeing a doctor immediately if you have any of those symptoms and you have traveled to a region where bird flu occurs.
