GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Four snow geese tested positive for avian influenza also known as 'bird flu.'
A Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist and a Moses Lake veterinarian tested the snow geese.
The grant county health district says these detections don't change the risk to the public.
Report any dead or sick birds to either the state department of agriculture or fish and wildlife.
This is a developing story, we will update you as soon as we get updates.
