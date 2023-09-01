OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Avian Flu outbreak has impacted local birds and seals in Fort Flagler State Park.
The Washington State Department of Health and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife are cautioning the public to avoid contact with birds and wild animals.
An outbreak of Avian Influenza or bird flu has infected birds and seals near Fort Flagler State Park.
According to the DOH, the outbreak started in early July 2023.
According to WDFW, more than 1,700 dead Caspian terns and gulls have been collected from Rat Island and other nearby shores.
According to the WDFW, preliminary findings indicate that three harbor seals from the same area have been infected with bird flu, confirmation testing is still pending.
Infected Caspian terns have also been found near the Port of Tacoma and the Lower Columbia River.
People and pets should avoid contact with all sick or dead wildlife.
Bird flu infections in humans are rare. However it can still happen if the virus makes contact with a person's eye's nose or mouth.
Dogs and other animals are at risk of contracting bird flu. Owners should be careful to monitor pets' contact with dead or sick wildlife.
The WDFW warns people to never attempt to move sick wild animals to a veterinarian or rehabilitation center. This can spread the disease to you or other animals.
If you find a sick or dead bird report them immediately online or by calling 1-866-767-6114
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.