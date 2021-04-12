Bird Ride E-Scooters come to Pendleton with community discounts

PENDLETON, OR - The City of Pendleton is pleased to announce the arrival Bird Rides e-scooters.
The scooters are available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city.
The company will offer scooter rental to residents and visitors in order to provide a convenient mode of transportation, help reduce carbon emissions traffic congestion on roadways, and parking. The scooters provide a safe way to get around during the pandemic and offer residents without automobiles another transportation option.
The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15mph. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways. Riders are required to be 18 years-old and above to access the scooters. They are required to obey all standard rules of the road and wear helmets.
If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website (www.bird.co) and on their blog (www.bird.co/blog).
Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:
- Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount for low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micromobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
- Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.