PASCO, Wash. - A new permanent housing complex in Pasco is opening for individuals facing chronic homelessness.

If you've driven around the Tri-Cities, you've probably seen an increase in homeless individuals.

However, resources for those individuals are increasing as well.

According to a report by the Washington State Department of Commerce, there are at least 4,000 homeless in the Tri-Cities area.

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington is opening this new complex naming it Bishop Skylstad Commons after Bishop William Skylstad, former bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Spokane and Yakima.

Bishop Skylstad was there for the grand opening.

According to Tim Meliah, the Director for Walla Walla Catholic Charities, Bishop Skylstad was very humbled and honored the complex was named after him.

Skylstad told Meliah in the end he knows this is going to do so much good for the community.

Meliah told me residents can stay however long they need.

"This is permanent housing," said Meliah.

CCEW has been building facilities like this for over a decade.

"This is our 14th facility in Catholic Charities Eastern Washington," said Meliah. "Many of those are based in Spokane, but we have other locations as well, throughout this region."

The building consists of 60 units, 33 one-bedroom, and 27 studio apartments.

Each apartment comes furnished with a bed and bedding.

The units also have a private bathroom, stovetop burners, refrigerators, and a microwave.

The CCEW has also a welcome basket in each unit that have, pencils, laundry detergent and towels among other things.

Each floor has a community laundry room.

The complex will have support staff unique to each person's needs.

Outside, there is a basketball court, raised garden beds and an area for support animals.

CCEW has partnered with many organizations to make this happen, one of those organizations is the Pasco Fire Department.

PFD's Ben Shearer says the building comes with an area for the fire department to be involved.

"We were very interested and they offered an office space to set up a place where we can meet clients," said Shearer. "A place where clients can come find us on a regular basis.

Shearer says they won't have staff around the clock there, but this could happen in the future.

Meliah says they should be able to start moving residents in at the end of April or the beginning of May.