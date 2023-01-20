Black History Month 2023: Celebration history and explanation

Across the country, February is recognized as Black History Month; do you know what the month means and how you should take part in the monthlong observance?
The month is meant to recognize the struggles, adversity, strength and history of the Black American experience in the United States. Historical recollections, observations and materials are available in dedication to the month through the Library of Congress, the National Archives and Records Administration, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
The first observance was only a weeklong, celebrated as Negro History Week in February 1926 at the creation of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (now the Association for the Study of African American Life and History). The week was chosen because it included both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass’ birthdays, according to an essay by Daryl Michael Scott at Howard University. Its popularity grew over the following decades, as city proclamations began acknowledging the observance.
Negro History Week was approaching its fiftieth anniversary in 1976, when the country celebrated the bicentennial. It was this year that the week was extended, becoming Black History Month. President Gerald R. Ford asked Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history,” according to Scott. Every president since has issued a proclamation recognizing the month.
Resources for education and understanding are available at each of the aforementioned organization’s websites. Further, throughout Black History Month, NonStop Local will be covering regional stories in participation of the observance. Look out for future stories on local leaders, Black history in Tri-Cities, Yakima and Eastern Oregon, notable events and more.
The theme for the 2023 Black History Month is Black Resistance, specifically noting the strength of African Americans in resisting oppression of various forms throughout history and in the present day. Observers are asked to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to establish safe spaces for Black life’s sustainability, fortification and respect.
“African Americans have resisting historic and ongoing oppression, in all forms, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms, and police killings since our arrival upon these shores…” said the Association for the Study of African American Life and History’s 2023 theme announcement. “The 1950s and 1970s in the United States was defined by actions such as sit-ins, boycotts, walk outs, strikes by Black people and white allies in the fight for justice against discrimination in all sectors of society from employment to education to housing.”
The question remains, how should you take part in the observance? The best way, according to the ASALH, is to educate yourself on black experience and history, with an emphasis on Black Americans' resistance to oppression.
