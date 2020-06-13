Black Lives Matter groups form unified protest

KENNEWICK, WA- Hundreds of protesters gathered on Columbia Center Blvd. to ask for justice for George Floyd and other African Americans who have lost their lives due to police brutality.
This was the third weekend of protests in the Tri-Cities. Previous protests have been led by two different Black Lives Matter groups. On Saturday those two groups joined together to form one big protest.
"It's powerful to have a hand spread out and make some movement but when that hand comes together it becomes a lot more powerful," said Marlando Sparks. "I believe one voice with one mission is extremely powerful."
The protest lasted hours and featured music and speeches from various people. The apex of the protest was when all in attendance kneeled or laid for 8 minutes and 46 seconds as a speaker read the names of people who had lost their lives due to police brutality. Both groups have been discussing what they plan on doing in the coming weeks. They hope to continue the conversation with local leaders and police officials to ask for reform and change.
"We have to address things in the incarceration system, we have to address things with health care but we have to stay in community which means staying in communication and clear communication," said Jordan Chaney.
The protest also featured a voter registration booth where individuals could register to vote. Some in the protest want people to focus on local elections as well so they can help influence change in the community.
"The biggest thing is to vote for people who are willing to listen to the community and aren't so worried about how they are going to look in the political landscape when they feel like we are just done and tired of protesting," said Nisha Franco.