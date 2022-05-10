Black Rock Coffee Bar locations to raise money for Tri-Cities high schools

TRI-CITIES, Wash. —

The coffee chain Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon, will hold Give Back Days at locations across the Tri-Cities, where funds will be donated to local high schools. Every $2 drink sold will benefit a nearby school. 

“We care a lot about implementing Give Back Days in the communities that we serve across seven states - and we are happy to provide support for these high schools in the Tri-Cities, said Black Rock Coffee Bar CEO, Josh Pike. “This is the fabric of who we are. We are rooted in what we call the three Cs: Community. Connection. Coffee. To us, it’s all about giving back and making someone’s day just a little bit better.” 

Richland’s Give Back Day will be May 13, with these locations participating:

  • 9025 Center Parkway, Richland
  • 4033 West Van Giesen Street, West Richland
  • 496 George Washington Way, Richland
  • 3507 Kennedy Road, Richland 
  • 1215 Aaron Drive, Richland 

Pasco’s Give Back Day will be May 20, with these locations participating:

  • 2525 North 20th Avenue, Pasco 
  • 7204 Burden Boulevard, Pasco 

Kennewick’s Give Back Day will be May 27, with these locations participating:

  • 5215 West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick
  • 320 North Ely Street, Kennewick
  • 2000 North Columbia Center Boulevard, Suite B, Kennewick
  • 2615 South Vancouver Street, Kennewick
  • 22 West Carmichael Drive, Kennewick 
  • 4898 West Hilderbrand Boulevard, Kennewick