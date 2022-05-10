Black Rock Coffee Bar locations to raise money for Tri-Cities high schools

TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
The coffee chain Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in Oregon, will hold Give Back Days at locations across the Tri-Cities, where funds will be donated to local high schools. Every $2 drink sold will benefit a nearby school.
“We care a lot about implementing Give Back Days in the communities that we serve across seven states - and we are happy to provide support for these high schools in the Tri-Cities, said Black Rock Coffee Bar CEO, Josh Pike. “This is the fabric of who we are. We are rooted in what we call the three Cs: Community. Connection. Coffee. To us, it’s all about giving back and making someone’s day just a little bit better.”
Richland’s Give Back Day will be May 13, with these locations participating:
- 9025 Center Parkway, Richland
- 4033 West Van Giesen Street, West Richland
- 496 George Washington Way, Richland
- 3507 Kennedy Road, Richland
- 1215 Aaron Drive, Richland
Pasco’s Give Back Day will be May 20, with these locations participating:
- 2525 North 20th Avenue, Pasco
- 7204 Burden Boulevard, Pasco
Kennewick’s Give Back Day will be May 27, with these locations participating:
- 5215 West Okanogan Avenue, Kennewick
- 320 North Ely Street, Kennewick
- 2000 North Columbia Center Boulevard, Suite B, Kennewick
- 2615 South Vancouver Street, Kennewick
- 22 West Carmichael Drive, Kennewick
- 4898 West Hilderbrand Boulevard, Kennewick
