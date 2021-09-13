Blaine Tamaki is now the first Chairman of UW Board of Regents from Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima attorney, Blaine Tamaki, is now the first Chairman of the University of Washington Board of Regents to be from Central Washington after his recommendation from Governor Jay Inslee.
Blaine Tamaki has been appointed 2021-2022 Chairman of the University of Washington Board of Regents.
The University of Washington Board of Regents supervises a $8.8 Billion dollar budget, an entire medical system known as UW Medicine, and supervises the flagship academic university of the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest. Blaine Tamaki is a trial attorney with law offices in Yakima, Kennewick, and Bellevue, Washington. He was appointed by Governor Jay Inslee as a Regent at the University of Washington on October 3, 2017.
Blaine Tamaki has won numerous awards and honors including “Super Lawyers”, 100 Top Trial Lawyers, the Alfred Anderson Award, the 2016 Warren G. Magnuson Award, the Latino Bar Association of Washington 2015 Ally Award, and the Local Hero Award from the Washington State Bar Association.
Blaine is a third-generation Japanese American raised in Yakima and a graduate of Davis High School. His American father, eight years old at the time, was interned during WWII because of his Japanese descent. As a former member of the Commission on Asian American Affairs, he is committed to the many UW AAPI students who need to feel safe from prejudice and discrimination during these pandemic times. Blaine and his wife Precy have established their own charitable foundation to help their community and the marginalized.