SPOKANE, Wash.-
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will lift fire restrictions on public lands administered by BLM and the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) in eastern Washington.
The current fire restrictions will end on Friday, October, 14, at 12 a.m.
The BLM is still asking the public to use caution and to ensure that any campfires are completely extinguished and cold before departure from a camping area.
Fire restrictions in the following counties of eastern Washington will be ending:
Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.
