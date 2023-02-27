PORTLAND, Ore.-
The Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington has released a new e-book of information about public lands in the Pacific Northwest.
BLM Facts is an illustrated e-book with illustrations and data through 2021 about BLM Oregon/Washington, including the departments of recreation, forestry, cultural heritage and more according to a BLM press release.
“These numbers show our dedication to the land we manage and our inclusiveness of all the communities we serve," said Barry Bushue BLM Oregon/Washington State Director. "We’re proud to live, work, and recreate alongside you and take such care in what we do.”
The e-book also includes maps, photos and hidden-gem recreation spots in Oregon and Washington and can be found here.
