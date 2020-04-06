SPOKANE, WA – Statement from BLM Spokane: The health and safety of our visitors and staff remains the first priority of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our local partners and the state of Washington, the BLM is temporarily closing the following recreation sites, effective today, to help limit the spread of COVID-19:

• Yakima River Canyon (Umtanum, Big Pines, Lmuma, and Roza)

• Liberty

• Chopaka Lake

• Palmer Mountain/Washburn Lake

• Rock Creek

• Twin Lakes

• Coffeepot Lake

• Lakeview Ranch

• Pacific Lake

• Patos Island

• Blind Island

• Posey Island

Many BLM-managed trails and open spaces not listed can be visited by those who live close enough that a trip does not involve non-essential travel. All restrooms are locked and services are temporarily suspended. If you have questions regarding a BLM location, please call (509)-536-1200.

The BLM encourages responsible, local recreation to avoid putting strain on other communities. Visitors are encouraged to practice Leave No Trace principles. Please bring your own sanitary products, including toilet paper and hand sanitizer, and pack out all trash.