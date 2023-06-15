TRI-CITIES WASH.- In celebration of Juneteenth The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is waving the standard recreation amenity fee and day-use fees for visitors on June 19th 2023 in Oregon and Washington. The fee wavier does not apply to overnight camping or specialty amenity fees.
The full list of public land locations you can visit can be found online.
The next fee-free days for public lands are:
- August 4 (Great American Outdoors Day)
- September 30 (National Public Lands Day)
- November 11 (Veterans Day)
