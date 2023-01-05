PORTLAND, Ore.-
In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr Day and to increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is waiving fees for visitors on January 16.
Fee-free days refer to the waiver of standard amenity fees and day-use fees, such as visitor centers, picnic/day use areas, and National Conservation Lands units where fees are charged according to a press release from the BLM of Oregon and Washington.
The BLM will hold free-use days on the following dates in 2023:
- January 16 (Martin Luther King, Jr Day)
- February 20 (Washington's Birthday)
- June 19 (Juneteenth)
- August 4 (Great American Outdoors Day)
- September 30 (National Public Lands Day)
- November 11 (Veterans Day)
Before heading out for any winter recreation the BLM is reminding visitors to public lands to be prepared for the conditions.
- Know before you go: check current conditions and closures before leaving.
- Make sure your vehicle's tires are suitable for the conditions.
- Let others know of your adventure plans.
- Always have the essentials, including navigation tools, sun protection, first aid, a knife, fire tools, shelter, food, water and extra clothing.
