Block party celebrates three new wineries at Vintners Village

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Port of Benton is hosting a block party to welcome three new wineries into Vintners Village on Thursday, September 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. Corks and Taps, Sister to Sister on the Ave and Wautoma Springs Winery are joining the village.
The block party will start with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new businesses. Then guests can visit the village’s old and new wineries, some of which will have specials. A food truck will be on site making pizza for guests. There will also be free face painting and live music.
