KENNEWICK, Wash.- After four days of setting up 140,000 LEGO bricks, the East Benton County History Museum hosted a free build day on Saturday to kick off Blockbuster Summer.
"We just really, really are very ecstatic to have all of the community partners to make something like this come together," said volunteer Ryan Bennett.
The event featured many donated LEGO sets from the Peg family, including several from various decades that many may recognize from their childhoods.
The building event took place from noon to 4 p.m. and will repeat every Saturday in July.
Entry is free for kids, $5 for adults and $4 for seniors and military.
