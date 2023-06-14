OLYMPIA, Wash.- World Blood Donor Day is June 14 and people are encouraged to donate during the summer when demand is high.
According to the Department of Health and the Washington state Blood Coalition the need for donated blood is higher during the warmer months because more people are spending time outdoors where accidents can happen and donations decrease due to vacations and school breaks.
“We are heading into a perfect storm if we don’t start building our blood supply now,” said Jennifer Hawkins, Regional Director of Vitalant Northwest.
Most people over age 18 can donate blood according to the DOH. Eligibility requirements and donation locations and opportunities are available through the following organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.