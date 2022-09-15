Blood donations needed urgently during back-to-school season

OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Summer is coming to an end and school is back in session.
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Northwest Blood Coalition urge eligible blood donors to schedule their blood donations.
High school and college students make up about 25% of blood donations, according to the Northwest Blood Coalition.
“High schoolers and college-age youth are critically important members of our donor base,” shared Vitalant Regional Director Jennifer Hawkins.
Four blood donation centers make up part of The Northwest Blood Coalition in Washington state: Vitalant, Cascade Regional Blood Centers, BloodworksNW, and the American Red Cross Northwest Region.
As Red Cross Regional Services Executive Angel Montes describes, “The Northwest Blood Coalition’s primary focus is to ensure a safe, reliable blood supply for our community.”
The Department of Health collaborates with the coalition to help and support this work.
“Blood centers enthusiastically welcome students back to school,” said Curt Bailey, President and CEO at BloodworksNW. “We want to engage those interested in the rewarding, lifesaving act of donating blood—whether they’ve done it before or it’s their first time.”
Someone in the United States is in need of blood every 2 seconds. Donated blood is important for people who undergo surgery, cancer treatments, blood disorder treatments, child birth complications and so much more. Blood supplies have been decreasing nationwide and Washington state is no exception.
“We know that people want to help. Donations tend to slow when school is on break and summer activities are happening,” added Christine Swinehart, President and CEO at Cascade Regional Blood Centers. “As we look toward fall, we want to remind folks that now is a great time to donate!”
To learn more and schedule an appointment, visit the blood center websites linked above. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.
