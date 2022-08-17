Blue Mountain Community College nationally recognized as a top 20 community college

PENDLETON, Ore.-
According to a recent study, Blue Mountain Community College is the 19th best community college in the US. Every year, the ranking look at 19 different factors that help determine each school's value.
Some of which include housing, tuition, cost of attendance, outcomes. About 67 community colleges in all 50 states were look into.
“This is a testament to the commitment we see here every day at BMCC,” said Blue Mountain President Dr. J. Mark Browning. “Our faculty, staff and communities bring their very best to ensure our students are in the best position to succeed upon completion. So much of this success is directly due to an engaged and committed board of education whose tireless work to keep access affordable and our institution sustainable. They are key to building our connection to community and campus.”
Other community colleges in Oregon were included in the list. Including #8 Tillamook Bay Community College, #9 Mt. Hood Community College and #20 Clackamas Community College.
All 17 community colleges in Oregon were ranking the top 40%.
You can review the full report which includes the rankings within each state, state systems comparisons and methodology used in the report.
