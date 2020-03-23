PENDLETON,OR- Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) is working with faculty and staff to cut at least $2.8 million from its 2020-21 budget, which could mean a reduction in programs and services.

The college is trying to make cuts that won't affect the operations of the school, but the BMCC is in danger of dropping below the minimum $1.5 million reserves the College is required to maintain by Board of Education policy.

In the statement below; college leaders talk about transparency and future plans for the school:

Despite being fiscally-conservative for years, the continued decrease in enrollment, monumental increases to PERS, inadequate state funding, unfunded mandates at the state and federal levels, and, now, the coronavirus, the College has had to dip heavily into its reserves to maintain a current level of service to students and the community. Addressing this budget issue will take a three-pronged approach: cut expenses, increase revenues, and increase efficiencies.

“There is no one solution to this issue,” said BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier.

“We have to take a multi-pronged approach.”

Conversations about potential budget reductions and increasing revenues for 2020-21 began in January with BMCC employees. Several workshops have been held to help employees gain the same level of understanding about budget projections.

The College Planning Council –made up of a cross-section of employees and students from around the College –has approved a budget reduction framework to help guide BMCC through this process and provide strategies in which to have this difficult conversation.

This framework includes references to the BMCC Strategic Plan, master plans and departmental plans, as well as a renewed commitment to putting Students First in the decisions the College makes moving forward in this process.

“Transparency throughout this process is critical,” said President Bailey-Fougnier. “Employee involvement is an important part of the process.”

School leaders will meet soon to discuss further plans for finances and the future of programs at teh school.