KENNEWICK,WA- The Blue Mountain Heart to Heart needle exchange had to close it's doors in Pasco in early February because of concerns from Franklin County Commissioners.

The non-profit has since found a new home in Kennewick on Vista Way. Blue Mountain has partnered with Ideal Option and the Kennewick Police Department. Their plan is to not only have the needle exchange services but to also have on site physicians who are board certified on addiction and emergency medicine. Blue Mountain also has plans of having a police officer on duty.

The exchange's new location has caused some controversy because Vista Way has had it's problems in the past with the homeless.

The Kennewick Police Department held a public forum in which many citizens and business owners aired their concerns. Many of the complaints consisted of fears that having a needle exchange close by would drive away business.

Despite the complaints the exchange program will begin Friday March 8th and will only be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. The program could also open another location as well as extend the hours if the demand is needed.