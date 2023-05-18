WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Blue Mountain Humane Society has announced the conclusion of its animal control services contract with Walla Walla County.
The contract has been in effect since 2006. After 17 years, this is the first time the contract's terms had been revisited.
According to BMHS, efforts to renew the contract were made through a proposal submitted to the county on August 18, 2022 which included animal control services and was presented to the commissioners on November 7.
The commissioners gave their adjustments of the proposal to the BMHS which included decreasing the full-time Animal Control Officers from two to one and decreasing the amount for a second vehicle.
The BMHS requested an update from the county however did not receive a response. This resulted in a 90-day notice served on February 8, 2023.
According to BMHS, Walla Walla County chose to stick with their adjustments to the proposal. BMHS then formally notified the county that it would no longer provide animal control service as of May 11.
BMHS assures the community that excellent care will still be provided to the animals of Walla Walla County and that its other services like sheltering will be unaffected, however the county's sheltering service charges will be adjusted for 2023 pricing.
