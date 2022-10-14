WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Blue Mountain Humane Society, an animal shelter in Walla Walla, has been working since February on it's 19th in-person Furr Ball. A gala that invites donors to come together with the proceeds going to support the animal shelter.
Amanda Wernert, CEO of blue mountain humane society, said this year's in-person event is scheduled for Saturday October 15th. After 3 years of being online.
"The operation of the facility to the many programs we have, so we are able to offer income qualified spay neuter services we have an active trap neuter return program, TNR program, and just our adoption program our foster program that money just goes to all of the programs," she said.
The event will have games and catering for the 400 or so people that have purchased tickets according to Wernert.
There will also be a silent auction where people write their bids on paper and a live auction with an auctioneer.
Wernert tells me the items auctioned off are donated by the community.
Some items were from donated wine barrels made into furniture by inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
"They make the actual furniture for us. And it's their design and then they deliver it and we're able to auction it off and get 100% of the proceeds," Director of Development at Blue Mountain Humane, Laurie Kalhar said.
The furniture making is a part of a sustainability lab at the State Penitentiary, according to a corrections specialist there. Using items donated to teach trade skills to the incarcerated.
For those looking for animals at the event she said, "we're going to have kittens here for kitten snuggles and that'll be free."
Wernert says that attendees know the importance of the event to the operations of the shelter and that's why they come out.
"As a community we need to take care of these animals together because eventually you will see one in your neighborhood you might need assistance with one and we are the people that you can call to give you that assistance," she said.
