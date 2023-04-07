WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Blue Mountain Humane Society is at maximum capacity and cannot take in any more dogs.
Shelter Operations Director Hanna Granchuckoff said the shelter has been doing what it can to focus on animal care with so many in the shelter.
“That kind of means everyone works longer days more days. Things have been kind of slow - our adoptions have been really slow lately so we're getting the same amount of stray animals in and we're getting the same amount of surrender requests in, however, we're not getting the same amount of animals out,” she said.
The shelter has dropped the price of adult medium and large dogs from $160 to $15 for now as it tries to get more dogs into homes.
Ceo Amanda Wernert said the move is part of making it more affordable and removing as much of a financial barrier as they can.
Blue mountain humane is also opening its doors Saturday, April 8th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm for an open house. Visitors haven't been allowed in the back kennel area since the pandemic started.
Granchuckoff said it stayed that way for the dogs.
“I'm sure you can hear that too it's like every single time a dog goes off in the background it's because somebody's walking in and out. So, by reducing that the dogs don't have to experience the constant stress and stimulation,” she said.
Now they are giving people a chance during the open house to go back in an attempt to show people more of the dogs at once.
“Again, the welfare of the animals is our biggest concern but we are excited for the prospect of people to actually be able to go back and see all of the animals and then to see them outside of their kennels because they are amazing creatures and they just need forever homes,” Wernert said.
