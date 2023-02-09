PENDLETON, Ore. — Blue Mountain Wildlife is among 15 locations nationwide selected for grant funding from the AVANGRID Wildlife Rehabilitation Program. The program is part of the Avangrid Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the energy company AVANGRID, Inc.

The program made its largest grant announcement on February 7, awarding $136,000 in total funding, according to an AVANGRID press release. The funding is reportedly meant to support the operational capabilities of wildlife rehabilitation centers, plus expand their community outreach, in order to improve knowledge and awareness of wildlife resources.

“As a leading clean energy company, we acutely understand the importance of environmental stewardship,” said Director of Corporate Citizenship and Executive Director of the Avangrid Foundation, Pablo Colón. “We are committed to wildlife protection, preserving healthy ecosystems and promoting biological diversity—all of which are essential for a sustainable future. This year’s grantee’s are making impactful and lasting changes for the good of wildlife and our environment, all in unique ways. We’re thrilled to support their efforts.”

Blue Mountain Wildlife will use its funding to finish its new Intake Center to combat highly-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which includes exam and quarantine rooms, according to the press release.