Blue Mountain Wildlife releases rehabilitated eagle in Burbank

BURBANK, Wash.-
Blue Mountain Wildlife's mission is to preserve local, native wildlife. They do so by rehabilitating animals, conducting research, and educating the public about them.
Rehabbers and volunteers all hope to return animals back to where they came from after their visit.
Lynn Tompkins is the Executive Director at Blue Mountain Wildlife.
"It's a hard time to be a rehabber. Because the majority of birds we get in, we can't save, so they have to be euthanized. When you get one that you can save it's pretty cool," said Tompkins.
She says a young bald eagle was brought to them about a week ago, and she had a round-trip ticket back to the wild.
"She came in. She was coated in mud from some kind of a sludge-pond, sewage pond thing. We anesthetized her because she was a big eagle. Then we gave her a bath and it took over an hour. Three of us worked on her for an hour to get all the mud. It was just globs of it, just caked on her all over," said Tompkins.
She says rehab centers like this are few and far between around here.
"Unfortunately, we are the only rehab center serving eastern Oregon and most of eastern and central Washington," said Tompkins.
They have a network of volunteers that help take birds people find from place to place.
Nanette Olson got a call about the eagle that was found in Wallula.
"It's always made me feel good to put a bird or any animal back to where it came from," said Olson.
Once the birds make it to Pendleton, they do physical exams, x-rays, and evaluations to determine if the bird has a chance at being released.
Olson was there as the eagle was released in Burbank Monday afternoon.
"It's a great feeling. I mean, you don't always get that ending but if you can this was a really good one," said Olson.
Tompkins says they've seen more birds coming in. last year, she says they had about 1600. This year, they've seen 50 compared to 23 this same time last year.
If you want to learn more or donate, click here. If you come across a wild animal that needs help, call them at (541) 278-0215.