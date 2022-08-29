BETHESDA, Md.-
The Huffy Corporation is recalling its Blues Clues foot-to-floor ride on toys because children may fall forward while riding the toy, posing an injury hazard.
According to the United States Product Safety Commission, there have been 19 reports of injuries related to the toy.
Parents with the Blues Clues foot-to-floor rider model #55061 should not let their kids play with it and should contact the Huffy Corporation at 800-872-2453 for recall instructions.
