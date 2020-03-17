DAYTON,WA - After careful consideration of all options, and with our top priority continuing to be the health and safety of our staff, guests and community, Bluewood is officially closing for the season, effective immediately.
Wednesday through Sunday (March 18-22), the area will be open for guests and staff to pick up their gear, get pass pictures taken for next season, and to touch base in person about any questions you may have. Staff will be on hand in the Guest Services area between 9a and 5p daily.
