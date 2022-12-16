WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
$101,564.39 was recently raised at the 12th annual Barrel Full of Money fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Action Council food bank in Walla Walla.
Barrel Full of Money is a joint effort by BMAC, Walla Walla Valley Wine, and other local business sponsors to raise funds to support local food pantries.
“The Barrel Full of Money fundraiser highlights the collaborative spirit of the people in our industry. The Walla Walla Valley wine community steps up with generosity year after year to provide for our neighbors in need," said Liz Knapke, Executive Director of Walla Walla Valley Wine.
The month-long fundraising campaign culminated with a silent and live auction of both wine and non-wine items at Dunham Cellars on December 8.
“The money raised in this effort will provide over 500,000 meals for our neighbors in need," said Erik Mora, BMAC Food Bank Director.
According to a BMAC press release, the food bank distributes over 1 million pounds of food through pantries in Walla Walla County every year
Currently, the BMAC Food Bank is providing 6,000 meals daily to Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
