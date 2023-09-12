WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC) is offering a seven week "Financial Foundation" course to those qualified.
According to BMAC the Financial Foundation course is meant for low to moderate income individuals who want to increase their financial education.
The Community Education and Engagement Director for BMAC, Barbara Maxwell, teaches the Financial Foundation course.
"It's an introductory level course and we cover topics like money mindset, banking, budgeting, saving, credit and debt," Maxwell said.
Former students Darrell Brown and David Zequeria took the class at the Christian Aid Center.
"She really explained how to budget, to get out of debt and how to do smart goals as far as money management goes," Zequeria said.
If you are interested in taking this course, visit BMAC's website.
