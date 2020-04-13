PENDLETON, ORE – In an effort to support the community during COVID-19, Blue Mountain Community College’s Nursing program has loaned many of its equipment and supplies to CHI St. Anthony Hospital. This includes gowns, a feeding pump and IV pumps normally used during on-campus simulation exercises in Nursing program classes. The College has also offered up use of its hospital beds in the event the hospital is at surge capacity due to COVID-19.
“BMCC has always had an exceptional relationship with St. Anthony, and they’ve been a wonderful partner to our Nursing program,” said Laurie Post, BMCC Nursing Program Coordinator and Instructor. “Loaning our equipment is the least we can do to support our local hospital community during this challenging time.”
St. Anthony, as well as Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner and Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise, is allowing BMCC Nursing students to conduct their clinical rotations during the outbreak, giving them valuable experience during the pandemic. Students are given the opportunity to complete their clinical rotations required for program completion. Acute care facilities recognize the need for nurses, and want to support the Nursing program and students’ efforts towards graduation so they can enter the workforce as soon as possible.
“We’re so appreciative of these hospitals being so accommodating and welcoming to our students during these uncertain times,” said BMCC President Dennis Bailey-Fougnier. “We’re proud of the work our Nursing students are doing to support our communities.”