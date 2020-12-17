BMCC Students donate to communities in lieu of annual Christmas dinner

PENDLETON, OR – Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) cancelled the annual Christmas dinner to support current COVID-19 regulations from the State of Oregon.
The annual Christmas dinner is a staple in the Umatilla area and BMCC Student Life and Athletics recognized the community need exist, regardless of the annual dinner. With hardships from the past year that included floods, fires, stay-at-home orders and more, BMCC students raised to the need and gathered key items for the holidays in surrounding areas.