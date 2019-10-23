PENDLETON, OR – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office’s armored SWAT vehicle is now ready for action thanks to repairs and maintenance completed by students in Blue Mountain Community College’s Diesel Technologies program. The Sheriff’s Office will pick up the vehicle from BMCC and meet the students who made the repairs on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

BMCC’s Diesel Technologies instructor Jeremy Pike was contacted by Stephen Westfall of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office last spring to see if students in the program would be interested in servicing the armored SWAT vehicle. The truck needed repairs to coolant leaks and an transmission oil leak, a replacement of the water pump on the engine, installation of a battery maintainer to keep the batteries charged, and installation of seat belts for the driver and front passenger seats.

Students completed all of the work on the truck. Work began during spring term, and finished up in the fall term after delayed replacement parts arrived. On Oct. 29, the Sheriff’s Office will come to BMCC at 3 p.m. to pick up the vehicle and meet the students who made the repairs.

Pike said this has been a great learning opportunity for the students.

“We appreciate the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office allowing our students the chance to gain hands-on experience with this project,” he said. “It’s partners like the Sheriff’s Office that enable our students to gain the skills they need to be successful upon completion of the program.”