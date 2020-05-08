PENDLETON, ORE – Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) has re-imagined its traditional commencement ceremony in the midst of COVID-19, and will instead honor graduating students with a “Parade of Graduates” on Thursday, June 11. The event will allow BMCC to celebrate graduates in a safe format with appropriate social distancing in place.
The Parade of Graduates will begin at 7 p.m. on June 11 at the Pendleton campus, and graduates will drive with their immediate families in their personal vehicles up the BMCC hill and around the campus, with BMCC faculty and staff, as well as graduates’ families and friends, lining the roadway (socially distanced) around campus to cheer and celebrate as they pass. Students will receive a commencement gift bag that will include their tassel and diploma cover and other gifts to honor their achievement. Students will be encouraged to decorate their vehicles in celebration.
“Commencement is our favorite day of the year at the College, so we’re excited to still be able to honor our graduates with this creative alternative to our traditional event,” said President Bailey-Fougnier. “Commencement signifies an outstanding achievement for these students, and BMCC wanted to make sure there was an opportunity to celebrate their efforts, despite the restrictions in place with COVID-19.”
Caps and gowns are optional, but for those students who would like to wear one, orders should be placed online through the BMCC Bookstore (www.bookstore.bluecc.edu/Home) by May 22. Additional event details will be sent to participating students by May 29, as well as posted to the BMCC graduation website: www.bluecc.edu/graduation.