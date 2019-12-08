PASCO, WA- Hundreds of veterans in the Tri-Cities got to ride a vintage passenger train across the Tri-Cities region as a thank you for their service. The name of the train ride is the Holiday Express and it's put on by BNSF.

Veterans and their families were treated to a special holiday ride with hot chocolate, cookies, and even a visit from Santa and Mrs.Claus. For BNSF serving veterans is something that is very important to them.

"Veterans and our military have always been part of the fabricate of the railway we have about 20 percent of our workforce are veterans or are currently serving," said Courtney Wallace a spokesperson for BNSF Railway.

Spending time with family is exactly what some veterans enjoyed most about the ride. The gift of time with family plus getting to ride a train for the first time had one veteran feeling extra special this holiday season.

"It means a lot coming from a veteran myself it's very special and gratifying that the company would do this for the veterans in honor for their service," said Jay Scott a Navy veteran.

BNSF also donated $5000 to the Minuteman Fund of Washington and the Friends of Disabled Veterans.