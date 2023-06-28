KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Kittcom, the 9-1-1 dispatch service that covers Kittitas County, is forming a committee to explore the possibility of putting a sales tax before voters to fund emergency upgrades and services.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Kittcom's service costs have risen by 38% over the past two years, due in part to advancements in technology and deferred system maintenance.
A dedicated sales tax for emergency communications systems and facilities is allowed under Washington state law and the Administrative Board that oversees Kittcom is considering a vote on the tax.
According to Kittcom the agency is in need of a more sustainable funding model that supports both current and long-term needs for staffing and infrastructure.
The board is currently seeking 15-20 volunteer Citizen Advisors to serve on a committee to evaluate Kittcom's needs and make recommendations concerning a sales tax.
Applications to serve on the committee can be downloaded or picked up from Kittcom at 700 Elmview Rd. north of Ellensburg. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 11.
