Boardman breaks ground on City Hall expansion

BOARDMAN, Ore. — The City of Boardman broke ground on a City Hall expansion during the week of January 9, according to a press release from the city’s Building Clerk, Jackie McCauley. The expansion was approved in a city council vote June 2022 and will allow for new building department offices.
The 4,084 square foot expansion project will include its own building entrance, several offices, a conference room, public waiting room and public restrooms. Construction will be done through 2KG Contractors Inc. of Portland, according to the press release.
The project will be paid through city funds received from building permit fees, which has already been acquired, according to McCauley. The city’s building department receives funds from permit fees, which has accumulated funding for the expansion. No tax dollars received by the city will be used to pay for the project.
The expansion is expected to be completed by January 2024.
