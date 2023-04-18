BOARDMAN, Ore.- The search for a new city manager in Boardman continues as City Council will host a meet and greet with prospective candidates.
Two candidates have been selected to proceed in the process and their interviews will take place before the meet and greet.
The community is welcomed to meet the candidates and provide the council with feedback on who should be the next city manager.
The event takes place on April 27 from the SAGE Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
