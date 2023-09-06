BOARDMAN, Ore.- The Boardman City Council is currently looking for interested applicants to fill an empty seat on the board.
The council is currently looking to fill the position left vacant after Isaac William resigned on September 5, 2023.
This term will end on December 31, 2026.
Anyone interested must have lived in the City of Boardman for the last 12 months.
The city council will interview candidates and appoint a new council member at the October 3, 2023 City Council meeting.
Letters of interest must be submitted to the City Manager Brandon Hammond at Boardman City Hall by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, to be considered.
