Oregon-based battery parts producer Entek has broken ground on a $1.5 billion manufacturing campus in western Indiana that officials say will create more than 640 jobs and give a boost to Indiana’s growing electric vehicle industry. Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Entek executives and others at the Terre Haute groundbreaking for the planned 1.4-million-square foot complex, and called it “a great day for Terre Haute and for the state of Indiana.” The Lebanon, Oregon-based company makes battery separators for lithium-ion battery manufacturers. The project was announced in March. Entek says it will produce enough battery separators per year to supply material for about 1.4 million vehicles annually.