BOARDMAN, Ore. — A letter from community members in the rural Boardman area and the nonprofit organization Oregon Rural Action asks Governor Tina Kotek (D-Ore.) to meet with them immediately regarding the area’s drinking water safety and take action to protect residents.

The letter was sent to Kotek on January 10. It was also given to Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) at a Town Hall in Irrigon during the second weekend of January. The senator met with Boardman residents whose wells test for nitrate levels several times higher than the federal safety level, according to a press release from Oregon Rural Action.

Water nitrate levels should be below 10 milligrams, according to federal outlines. Ingesting water with higher levels can negatively impact people’s health. As water has been tested in recent years, the majority of the community’s drinking water shows nitrate levels in the 20s, 30s and even higher, according to various reports.

“My well water tested 50.9,” said one Town Hall attendee, referred to as Mrs. Mendoza. “I’m on thyroid medication. When is the state going to protect us?”

Oregon declared the Lower Umatilla Basin region as a groundwater management area in 1990 due to high nitrate concentrations in the groundwater, according to the press release. This is largely considered to be a consequence from an onslaught of agricultural industrialization over several decades.

Testing was supposed to begin in the Summer of 2022, but has reportedly yet to start. Morrow County declared a water emergency in June. The Morrow County Health Department distributed drinking water to residents over the summer.

“We are thankful that Governor Kotek is committed to listening to all Oregonians and improving state agency accountability,” said Oregon Rural Action’s executive director Kristin Ostrom. “This can begin with the state informing all rural residents in the Lower Umatilla Basin not to drink the well water and providing free water - until continuous testing proves our water is safe to drink.”