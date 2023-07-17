MORROW COUNTY, Ore.- A fisherman is missing after being swept into the Columbia River on the afternoon of July 16.
According to the Morrow County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) Irwin Parcero Perez,35, of Boardman was fishing from the riverbank around 5:45 p.m. when he slipped and went into the water.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) helped with the search, as did one private plane and two drones, but Perez was not found.
The search is ongoing and anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Morrow County Sheriff's Office or the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
