Boardman holds first farmers market on Memorial Day

BOARDMAN, Ore. -
The first Boardman Farmer's Market of the season was this Memorial Day, May 30, at the parking lot of the Farmer's Cup.
Local farms and businesses from around Morrow County were in attendance, selling eggs, goat cheese, salted caramels, ceramic pots, homemade soaps and more.
The Boardman FFA was there selling plants for a fundraiser. Six more vendors will attend next week.
"This market is for the vendors, we want the families to be blessed and when you buy from a vendor at a farmers market, you're paying for kids to participate in sports and go to summer camp," said Lisa Ferguson, manager of the farmers market. "It's just a wonderful thing for the community, for buyers and for the businesses."
The Boardman Farmer's Market will be in the Farmer's Cup parking lot every Monday from 5-8 p.m. The Farmer's Cup is at 450 Laurel Lane Road.
